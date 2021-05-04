DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Booking were worth $76,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,390.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

