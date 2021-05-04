DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.18 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.41% of IPG Photonics worth $45,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

