Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

