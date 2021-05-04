Delphy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $84,648.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $84,648.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

