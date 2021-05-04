Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

