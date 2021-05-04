Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $24.28 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises 2.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 23.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 235,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 25.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY stock opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

