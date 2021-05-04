Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

