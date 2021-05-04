Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

CTVA stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

