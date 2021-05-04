Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $90,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

