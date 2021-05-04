Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,540,085. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

