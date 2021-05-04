Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,540,085 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

