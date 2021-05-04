DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,511. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

