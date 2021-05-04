Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$9.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

