Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.