Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
