Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.79. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

