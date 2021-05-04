Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRNA traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Insiders have sold 43,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,629 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

