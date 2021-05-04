Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRNA traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Insiders have sold 43,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,629 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Earnings History for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit