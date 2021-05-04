Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.44. 247,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,760. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

