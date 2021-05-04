Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 235.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

