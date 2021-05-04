Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of One Liberty Properties worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

