Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,565,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Transocean by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.