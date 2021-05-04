Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DIN opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

