Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DIN opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit