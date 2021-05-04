DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRTT stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.