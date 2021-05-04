Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.