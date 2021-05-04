Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,160. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

