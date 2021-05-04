Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,608. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

