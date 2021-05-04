Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 9,314 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 54,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,230. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

