Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Standex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Standex International stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

