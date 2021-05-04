Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

