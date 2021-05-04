DOGEFI (DOGEFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00010444 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

