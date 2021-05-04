Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $432.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

