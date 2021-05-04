Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $121,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

