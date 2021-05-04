DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Dividend History for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit