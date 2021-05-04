DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

