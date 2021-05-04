DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,097. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,850,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

