Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,158. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.