Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $32.40. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.