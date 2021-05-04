Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

