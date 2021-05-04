Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Earnings History for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit