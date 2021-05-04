DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

DSPG opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

