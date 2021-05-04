Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

