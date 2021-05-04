Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,030,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 331,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $346.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.