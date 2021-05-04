Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 21,585 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 307,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

