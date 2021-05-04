Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 9,520 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

