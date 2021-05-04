dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier Purchases 25,000 Shares

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier purchased 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$374,490.14.

Shares of CVE:DYA opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. dynaCERT Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit