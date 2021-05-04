dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier Purchases 25,000 Shares

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier purchased 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$374,490.14.

Shares of CVE:DYA opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. dynaCERT Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

