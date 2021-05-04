Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 329.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

