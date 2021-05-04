Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

