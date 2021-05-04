Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

