Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,503 shares of company stock worth $11,492,484. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.