Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

VXF opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

