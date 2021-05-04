Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

