Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $871,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.