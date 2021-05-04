Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 181.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

